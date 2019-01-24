Real Madrid: World's richest football club ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid have displaced Manchester United as the world's richest football club after posting record revenues during the 2017-18 season.

Bolstered by their third straight Champions League title last season, Spanish club Real Madrid generated 750.9 million euros ($852m) in revenue, according to the annual Football Money League report published by professional service company Deloitte on Thursday.

It's their 12th time atop the rankings, which are in their 22nd year, and their first since 2014-2015.

Dan Jones, head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said: "Real Madrid's outstanding financial performance in 2017-18 is built on their long history of success on the pitch, most recently three consecutive Champions League titles.

"This has enabled the club to continue to drive commercial revenue as the appetite to partner with Europe's most successful clubs remains stronger than ever."

The rankings are based on clubs' match-day revenues, broadcasting money and commercial deals during the 2017-2018 season.

What is most striking about Deloitte Money League is Everton, 17th in the world, Newcastle 19th. What are they actually doing with all that money? pic.twitter.com/wKVoCJqM9C — Rob Draper (@draper_rob) January 24, 2019

Barcelona (690.4 million euros) climbed up to second with Manchester United, who were top for the past two seasons, dropping to third.

German champions Bayern Munich are fourth ahead of English kingpins Manchester City and French titleholders Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur follow, giving the Premier League six of the top 10 teams.

The top 220 clubs generated a record 8.3 billion euros ($9.4bn) of combined revenue in 2017-2018, an increase of six percent on the previous year, Deloitte said.