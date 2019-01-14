Iran: Cargo plane crashes with at least nine on board

A Boeing 707 cargo plane with nine people on board crashed in Iran, the Fars news agency reported, adding that there was no immediate information on casualties.

The incident occurred close to Fath airport west of the capital, Tehran, on Monday, the semi-official news agency said. The airport is located near Karaj in the central province of Alborz.

"We don't have clear information about the details of the crash," said the head of Iran's emergency department, Pir Hossein Koolivand.

Iranian state television showed pictures of a plume of smoke rising from the crash site and said rescue teams had been sent to the area.

Some Iranian media reports said 10 people were on board and that there were no survivors.

The cargo plane crashed after departing Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport and belonged to Iran's Payam Air, a spokesperson for the Manas airport said.

Her statement contradicted reports by Iranian media saying the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan.