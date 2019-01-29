Brexit stalemate: Divisions over UK exiting EU

Seventy percent of voters around Grimsby voted 'leave' - some blame the EU for the decline of the city's industry.

by

    Politicians in the United Kingdom are at a stalemate over what to do about Brexit and Britain's future relationship with Europe.

    Overall 52 percent of people voted to leave in the 2016 referendum but in some areas, the majority was much higher, such as the port town of Grimsby.

    It was once the world's largest fishing port, but lately, it has struggled with closing shops and high levels of deprivation - a circumstance that many locals blamed upon the European Union.

    Al Jazeera's Emma Hayward reports from Grimsby in the north of England where 70 percent voted in favour of leaving.

