A citywide artistic engagement project involving singing is taking place in New York.

An elevated park, known as the High Line, is the stage for a unique performance by the Mile Long Opera group.

One thousand performers sing about changes taking place in society and how it affects them, based on interviews with New Yorkers.

Visitors are invited to move along the High Line between different groups of singers to hear a variety of stories.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.