Taiwan train crash leaves more than a dozen dead

At least 17 people are feared dead and 126 others injured after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan, railway officials said.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon in Yilan County, with several carriages overturned on a coastal railway popular among tourists.

"As of 6.30pm there are 17 dead on site and 126 people injured," the Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement, adding that the train had been moving between two stations in Yilan County before the derailment occurred.

At least five carriages had flipped over and were lying on their side, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

Taiwan's central government said that rescue services were at the scene and that the premier had been notified and was highly concerned over the safety of the travelers.

The National Fire Agency said there had been 310 people on board the service en route to the southern city of Taitung.