Sri Lanka crisis deepens as speaker recognises sacked PM

Sri Lanka's speaker of parliament has recognised Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country's lawful prime minister, three days after his sudden sacking by the president threw the Indian Ocean island into a constitutional chaos.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Sunday said Wickremesinghe's request to retain the security and privileges of prime minister was fair until another candidate could prove a majority in parliament, news agency AFP reported.



"I consider the said request to be a democratic and fair request," Jayasuriya said in a letter addressed to President Maithripala Sirisena, who dismissed Wickremesinghe on Friday.

Jayasuriya belongs to Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP), which has 106 seats in the 225-member Sri Lankan parliament.

President Sirisena's United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA), which controls 95 seats, walked out of the ruling coalition shortly before Wickremesinghe was sacked.

Meanwhile, Wickremesinghe resisted moves to evict him from his official residence, defiantly summoning allies for a crisis meeting as his supporters stood guard.



Wickremesinghe, who has called his dismissal illegal, ignored a Sunday morning deadline to vacate the colonial-era residence.

This is how the website of UNP currently looks#SriLanka pic.twitter.com/GBzhSW9zo2 — Devirupa Mitra (@DevirupaM) 28 October 2018

His controversial successor, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, meanwhile sought blessings at a famous Buddhist temple ahead of naming a new cabinet.

Standoff in Colombo

Officials said police will now seek a court order to evict Wickremesinghe, 69, threatening to escalate the standoff as neighbours and Western nations asked all sides to exercise restraint and respect the constitution.

About 1,000 of his supporters gathered outside the official Temple Trees residence, with troops seen nearby, but there was no sign of an intervention into the dispute.

Wickremesinghe's security and official cars were withdrawn by Sirisena on Saturday, as the ousted prime minister demanded an emergency session to prove he still commanded a majority in parliament.

Instead, Sirisena shut parliament for nearly three weeks to forestall any challenge against his appointment of Rajapaksa as the new prime minister.

Loyalists to Rajapaksa, whose decade-long rule was marked by grave allegations of rights abuses and growing authoritarianism, still control the headquarters of two state-run television channels, AFP said.

All police leaves were cancelled as tensions heightened in capital Colombo, with soldiers seen near the prime minister's residence as well as the president's office.

'Constitutional coup'

Observers expect the crisis in Sri Lanka may turn into a series of court battles, while local newspapers on Sunday described Sirisena's move as a "constitutional coup".

Political commentator Victor Ivan said Sirisena's action was a blatant violation of the constitution and "a capture of power through a conspiracy".

However, Rajapaksa loyalist and former foreign minister GL Peiris said there was nothing illegal about sacking Wickremesinghe and challenged him to prove his majority when parliament returns on November 16.

The falling out between Wickremesinghe and Sirisena came to a head since the president this year backed a no-confidence motion against the man he had handpicked to lead the government.

The two allied against Rajapaksa in the 2015 election, but their relationship steadily soured.

This is the second time that a president has ousted Wickremesinghe from office. In 2004, the then president sacked him and called snap elections.

International concern

Rajapaksa is a controversial figure at home and abroad and presided over the crushing of a decades-long Tamil Tiger uprising.

He is seen as being closer to China than Wickremesinghe, who had sought to re-establish stronger ties with traditional ally and regional power, India.

The crisis has again put the Indian Ocean in the international spotlight following turmoil in the neighbouring Maldives over its presidential election.

India said it was "closely following" events in Colombo.

"As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected," India's foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

China's ambassador to Colombo met separately with Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe on Saturday, officials said.

The United States and European Union ambassadors in Colombo also called on the Sri Lankan rivals to follow the constitution and avoid violence.