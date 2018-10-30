Bangladesh court doubles jail term for opposition leader Zia

A Bangladeshi court has doubled the jail term of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from five to 10 years in a corruption case following an appeal by the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The two-time former prime minister was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment in February in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She has been in jail since then.

Bangladesh's imprisoned opposition leader was handed another seven years in prison on Monday on corruption charges her supporters say are politically motivated to prevent her running in general elections due at the end of the year.

Zia, chairperson of the country's main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and five others were accused of embezzlement of funds meant for the charity.

The six, including her son Tarique Rahman, were accused of embezzling over Tk 21 million ($252,000) from foreign donations intended for a charity named after former President Ziaur Rahman, Zia's husband.

