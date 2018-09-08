US: Colin Kaepernick debate overshadows NFL season opener

The Super Bowl champions Philadephia Eagles have opened the NFL season with victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It came as player protests against racial injustice were again in focus following Nike's marketing deal with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Only two Eagles players ignored the pre-game anthem, before Atlanta went ahead at half time. But two second-half touch downs from Jay Ajayi ensured an opening day win for Philadelphia.

The build-up to the start of the season was all about Kaepernick - a player who still doesn't have a team, but has dominated the conversation from the White House to the bleacher seats.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from Philadelphia on the Nike campaign that divided the US before kick-off.