US: Colin Kaepernick debate overshadows NFL season opener

The build-up to the start of the season was all about Kaepernick - a player who still doesn't have a team, but has dominated the conversation from the White House to the bleacher seats.

by

    The Super Bowl champions Philadephia Eagles have opened the NFL season with victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

    It came as player protests against racial injustice were again in focus following Nike's marketing deal with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

    Only two Eagles players ignored the pre-game anthem, before Atlanta went ahead at half time. But two second-half touch downs from Jay Ajayi ensured an opening day win for Philadelphia.

    The build-up to the start of the season was all about Kaepernick - a player who still doesn't have a team, but has dominated the conversation from the White House to the bleacher seats.

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from Philadelphia on the Nike campaign that divided the US before kick-off.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.