Ugandan pop star MP Bobi Wine arrested on arrival

Ugandan pop star opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi was taken by police after arriving back in the country from the United States where he received medical treatment for alleged torture.

Widely known by his nickname Bobi Wine, his wife said Kyagulanyi was surrounded by security officers upon arrival at the international airport in Kampala on Thursday.

"Security surrounded him and took him away. We are not sure where they are taking him," Barbie Kyagulanyi told AFP news agency.

A police official, who spoke anonymously because he wasn't authorised to speak to the press, told Reuters news agency that Kyagulanyi - a prominent critic of hardline President Yoweri Museveni - was "just being taken home".

Kyagulanyi's US-based lawyer Robert Amsterdam said on Twitter the singer was "unlawfully detained by military officers" after the musician arrived home.

Significant challenge

Bobi Wine sought treatment in the US earlier this month for wounds allegedly sustained while in custody by security officers. Uganda's government has denied accusations of beatings and torture.

Police arrested the singer's brother and at least two other people who were driving to the airport, without explanation, another lawyer, Asuman Basalirwa, said.

The pop singer, who won a national assembly seat last year, faces treason charges for his alleged role in an incident last month in which the president's convoy was pelted with stones. He denies wrongdoing.

The 36-year old musician-turned-lawmaker, is widely seen as posing a significant challenge to Museveni, who has ruled the East African country since 1986.

His message - that young Ugandans need a dynamic new head of state to tackle the myriad problems they face - has electrified citizens who say they are fed up with corruption, unemployment, and state repression of dissent.

The government denies allegations of corruption and of stifling opposition.

Security forces sealed off roads and erected barricades around Entebbe airport leading up to his return. Helicopters flew overhead.

Authorities banned rallies to welcome Ssentamu home.