Syria's war: Deadly car bomb attack hits rebel-held Azaz

A car bomb attack in a rebel-held town near Syria's border with Turkey has killed at least one person and wounded several others, according to an opposition-affiliated TV station.

Halab Today reported that the explosion occurred on Saturday in Azaz, a town located 32km north of the city of Aleppo.

A video, posted on Twitter by Halab Today showed blood splattered streets and the wreckage of several vehicles with the sounds of sirens wailing in the background.

مراسلنا: شهيد وعدد من الجرحى المدنيين بانفجار سيارة مفخخة وسط مدينة #اعزاز في ريف #حلب الشمالي pic.twitter.com/pDeIaKY6W1 — HalabToday حلب اليوم (@HalabTodayTV) September 1, 2018

Al Jazeera could not immediately verify the report.

Khaled Khatib, a spokesman for the White Helmet rescue service, told Anadolou news agency that "one person was killed and 17 others injured in the bombing".

Photos and videos posted on Twitter of the explosion showed plumes of black smoke as people rushed to evacuate the wounded from the scene of the blast.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

{articleGUID}

The explosion comes amid fears of a large-scale government offensive retake the neighbouring province of Idlib, Syria's last rebel stronghold, in what could be the last major battle of the seven-year-old Syrian war.

The UN has expressed concern that the offensive on Idlib would trigger a new wave of displacement that could uproot an estimated 800,000 people.

The war in Syria has killed more than half a million people, wounded one million and forced about 12 million people - half the country's pre-war population - from their homes.