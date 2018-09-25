Iran arrests 'separatists' behind deadly Ahvaz parade attack

Iran has arrested 22 people allegedly linked to last week's deadly attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, the country's intelligence ministry said.

At least 29 people, including women and children, were killed in the brazen attack in Khuzestan province on Saturday during a parade commemorating the start of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

"The five members of a terrorist squad affiliated to jihadist separatist groups supported by Arab reactionary countries were identified," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The terrorists' hideout was found and 22 people involved (in the attack) were arrested," it said, adding that explosives were seized along with military and communications equipment.

"Foreign sponsors and supporters of this terrorist act have also been identified. More information will be provided on them in due course," the statement said.

Gunmen dressed in military uniform opened fire on marching soldiers, bystanders, and government officials, who had gathered to watch the parade on Saturday.

Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at an Arab separatist group and its alleged international backers. They said that four gunmen had been killed.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), an armed group called al-Ahvaziya claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group (ISIL, also known as ISIS) also said it was behind the assault.

President Hassan Rouhani vowed to deliver a "crushing response", while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei linked the attack to the US and its "allies in the region".

Meanwhile, the country's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "regional terror sponsors" were responsible for the attack, adding he held "their US masters accountable".

Ahvaz is the capital city of Khuzestan province, which has the country's largest oil reserves. With its proximity to Iraq and the presence of a large Arab minority, the area has seen ethnic violence in the past

Khuzestan was a major battleground of the 1980s war with Iraq and it saw unrest in 2005 and 2011.

The province has also been the site of recent protests over a nationwide drought and the economy.