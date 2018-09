It has been 10 years since the global financial crisis.

Many analysts are wondering if another one is brewing and, if so, where will it come from?

The Bank of England governor has singled out China’s financial system as "one of the bigger risks" to global financial stability.

Part of China’s massive shadow banking system has recently been facing a crisis of its own, one which has similarities to the subprime meltdown a decade past.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Hangzhou.