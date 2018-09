A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil on Sunday evening. The museum included ancient Egyptian artefacts and Greco-Roman art.

President Michel Temer echoed others’ sentiments, calling it "a sad day for all Brazilians" who have watched "200 years of work, investigation and & knowledge" lost.

There was anger from museum employees, who blamed budget cuts and a lack of support.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim has more.