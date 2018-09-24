Temperatures plunge as cold air sweeps across Eastern Europe

An icy shock for the continent as Arctic winds charge south.

    Cold weather is charging across Eastern Europe as the region prepares for its first Arctic blast after the summer.

    The leading edge of the frigid weather is bringing heavy rain with some places braced for some violent thunderstorms.

    The most destructive weather is likely to be in Slovenia and northern Italy, where storms could bring flooding, rains, and damaging hail.

    As the rain clears, the winds are expected to increase, with the risk they could reach as high as 150 kilometres an hour at times. This is easily enough to pull down trees and powerlines.

    The cold weather is forecast to reach as far as southern Greece by Tuesday night, with parts of the Balkans anticipating temperatures 12 Celsius below average.

    While the temperatures plunge across Eastern Europe, the western parts of the continent will enjoy some far calmer weather.

    In Western Europe, the temperatures will rise, giving a couple of warm sunny days.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

    Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

    About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.