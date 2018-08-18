Italy bridge collapse: Three more bodies found under the rubble

The death toll in Italy's bridge collapse has gone up to 41 after three more bodies were found under the rubble by rescue workers, Italian media reported.

On Friday night, remains of a family, including a nine-year-old, were pulled from the rubble.

According to the Italian press agency ANSA, the family's car was crushed by a concrete block from the bridge in Genoa.

Somewhere between 10 and 20 people are still missing, while rescue workers continue to search for them. Ten people are still in the hospital, with nine of them recovering from severe injuries.

The incident happened on Tuesday when parts of the 1,182-metre structure, known as Italy's "Brooklyn Bridge", gave way.

Some outraged relatives shunned official ceremonies as a state funeral service, attended by Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, for 18 of the victims was under way on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared a 12-month state of emergency for the northwestern city of Genoa and promised five million euros ($5.7m) to the rescue efforts.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from homes located near the two remaining sections of the bridge for fear they, too, would collapse.

The bridge is to be demolished and an investigation has opened against unknown persons as the causes of the collapse are yet to be established.

The bridge was designed by architect Riccardo Morandi and was inaugurated in 1967. It went through major reinforcement work in the 1990s.

According to a 2011 report by Autostrade per l'italia, which runs Italy's toll highways network, the bridge was suffering from decay due to high traffic.

Autostrade per l'italia said routine reinforcement work had been ongoing involving the bridge's foundations.

The structure was being "constantly monitored with highly specialised technology", a statement said.