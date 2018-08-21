Italy: At least 11 killed by flash flood in Calabria gorge

A flash flood in a gorge in the southern Italian region of Calabria has killed at least 11 hikers, rescue workers said.

The flood occurred in the Raganello Gorge, which is popular among hikers taking part in so-called aquatic treks, which take participants through partially submerged areas.

A severe storm at the top of the canyon led to the flash flood, which was at some places at least two metres deep.

At least three people are still missing and 23 were rescued of which 11 were taken to hospital, rescue workers said.

Among those being treated in a hospital was a 10-year-old boy suffering from hypothermia.

Firefighter spokesperson Tiziano Grande told local media that the number of missing could be higher because the 12-kilometre canyon can be trekked without using a guide.

Videos and pictures posted on Twitter by the Italian civil defence show helicopters airlifting rescued people from the affected areas.

#Castrovillari (CS), sono proseguite per tutta la notte le ricerche di dispersi sul torrente #Raganello, sono 5 al momento quelli segnalati. Il bilancio è di 10 persone decedute, mentre 14 sono state salvate dai #vigilidelfuoco. Nel video uno dei recuperi fatti ieri da #dragovf pic.twitter.com/8cVakvtMfP — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 21, 2018

Torrente #Raganello loc. Civita di #Castrovillari (CS): 14 escursionisti salvati dai #vigilidelfuoco, recuperati alcuni corpi purtroppo senza vita. Impegnati nelle operazioni nuclei speleo-alpino-fluviali, soccorritori acquatici, sommozzatori ed elicottero #dragovf pic.twitter.com/k3xHRjia25 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 20, 2018

The Raganello Gorge is located in the Pollino National Park in the southern Calabria area of Italy.

The reserve was established in 1987 and has a size of 1,600 hectares. It is known for its cliffs of over 100 metres high.

During the Raganello gorge trek, hikers will pass waterfalls, natural slipways and water pools.