Iraq: Eight killed in Anbar province suicide bombing

At least eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a security checkpoint in the Qaim district of Iraq's Anbar province, a local official told the Reuters news agency.

The checkpoint near the border with Syria was manned jointly by the army and government-backed militias, the official said on Wednesday. Five militiamen and three civilians were killed.

The death toll could climb because some of the wounded were in a critical condition, he said.