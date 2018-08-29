Iraq: Eight killed in Anbar province suicide bombing

At least eight killed, 12 wounded in attack on security checkpoint in Qaim district of Iraq's Anbar province.

    At least eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack on a security checkpoint in the Qaim district of Iraq's Anbar province, a local official told the Reuters news agency.

    The checkpoint near the border with Syria was manned jointly by the army and government-backed militias, the official said on Wednesday. Five militiamen and three civilians were killed.

    The death toll could climb because some of the wounded were in a critical condition, he said.

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

