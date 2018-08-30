Heavy rain pounds Hong Kong for fourth consecutive day

Torrential rain has been lashing Hong Kong over the past few days.

The downpours have been so severe that the Hong Kong Observatory issued amber or red warnings on four consecutive days, something that hasn't happened since 2002.

Shek Kong in the north of the territory was the worst affected, being hit by over 300 millimetres of rain. Streets were submerged as the flood water rose.

The deluge was accompanied by squally winds which were blamed for the sinking of a ferry travelling between two of the territory’s islands.

Thirteen passengers and two crew members had to be rescued when the boat ran into difficulties and started taking on water.

The severe weather also produced a waterspout, which formed near a bridge connecting the Tsing Yi with the mainland.

Waterspouts can be dangerous for ships, particularly the small vessels that often crowd Hong Kong’s waters, but fortunately, this twister dissipated before it caused any significant damage.

A landslip warning is still in force in Hong Kong, advising people to keep away from steep slopes and to avoid driving in hilly areas.

The Observatory also urged people to cancel all non-essential appointments and stay at home.

Although the risk of landslips remains, it seems that the worst of the rain is now over. The showers are finally expected to ease off during Friday.