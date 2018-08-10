Fredericton shooting: At least 4 killed in Canada's New Brunswick

One person is in custody following a shooting in eastern Canada that left at least four people dead.

Two police officers were among those killed early on Friday in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick.

Residents said they heard as many as 20 gunshots following a confrontation that prompted police to initially cordon off a large section of the city with emergency vehicles and order residents to remain inside their homes and businesses.

The suspect, who is in custody, is being treated for serious injuries, police said on Twitter.

Several victims were being treated at a regional hospital, but there were no immediate details on the nature of their injuries or their conditions.

Police said there is "no further threat to the public" and an investigation is under way.

A press conference with police is scheduled for 3:30pm local time (18:30 GMT).

'To see fatalities is extraordinary in this city'

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien tweeted his condolences, saying "our city sends its love and support to all".

Our hearts are broken by the murder of our two brave police officers. In this time of shock and grief, let us all protect their families. — Mike O'Brien (@mikeobrien_fton) August 10, 2018

Two civilians also tragically lost their lives today. Our city sends its love and support to all. We grieve as one. #FrederictonStrong — Mike O'Brien (@mikeobrien_fton) August 10, 2018

In Fredericton, a city of about 60,000 residents, people said they were stunned by the scene, which occurred as people were heading to work or dropping children at a daycare centre not far from the apartment complex where the attack took place.

"This is the first time I've even heard of any serious crime or violent crime in this city," said Travis Hrubeniuk, whose fiancee had just left their home when the sirens began.

Bill Henwood, a funeral director at York Funeral Home, whose business is located inside the cordoned off area on Brookside Drive, said people sat in their cars or were just standing near the blockade of police and fire vehicles "hanging tight and waiting for word".

"It's not something that we expect in Fredericton to wake up and hear about," Henwood told The Associated Press. "To see that there's actually fatalities is pretty extraordinary for this area."

Violence in Canada

The attack comes as other parts of Canada wrestle with a string of violence, including an instance in Toronto last month where a man with a handgun opened fire in a crowded part of the city, killing two people and wounding 13 before he either shot himself or was killed by police.

In April, a man who linked himself to a misogynistic online community used a van to run down pedestrians in a busy part of Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 14.

Authorities are still pursuing leads in an ongoing investigation of a serial killer who has been charged with killing eight men in the city in recent years.