The United Nations is warning that air attacks by the Saudi-Emirati coalition in Yemen are putting civilians at extreme risk.

But the conflict is not only causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis, it is also hitting international trade.

Last week, Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended oil shipments through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim has more on efforts by Djibouti to protect the western portion of the waterway.