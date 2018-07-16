Qatar 2022: World Cup preparations on schedule

The countdown is on for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which will be the first time the tournament is played in the Middle East.

Initially, a blockade imposed on Qatar by its Gulf neighbours delayed some construction material getting into Qatar.

But organisers now say all eight stadiums are on schedule - with several expected to be ready two years before the World Cup kicks off

Qatar’s leaders and World Cup organisers are still hoping football can bring the region closer together.

Al Jazeera's Joanna Gasiorowska went to see how preparations are going.