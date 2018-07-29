Palestinian Ahed Tamimi freed from jail

Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi has been released from prison after serving nearly eight months in detention, according to Israeli authorities.

Tamimi and her mother Nariman, who was also jailed, were released early on Sunday morning and taken back to the occupied West Bank, Israeli Prison Service spokesman Assaf Librati said.

The 17-year-old is due to speak at a press conference in her West Bank village, Nabi Saleh, at 4pm local time (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Tamimi was arrested in December 2017 after a video of her slapping and hitting two Israeli soldiers outside of her house in the village of Nabi Saleh went viral. She was 16 years old at the time.

Her mother was arrested soon after for allegedly live streaming the incident on Facebook.

International condemnation

Tamimi's case drew international condemnation and again put the spotlight on Israel's treatment of Palestinians, especially Palestinian youth.

Prior to her sentencing, 38 prominent legal experts from various countries, including South Africa, Canada, the Netherlands and the United States, submitted a letter to Nadav Padan, Israel's army commander, urging she be released.

The lawyers noted that her case exemplifies Israel's routine violations of the rights of Palestinian children and Israel's "separate and unequal system of military detention".

At the end of May, there were more than 290 minors in Israeli custody, according to the Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem.