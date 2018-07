Fans from around the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018, even if their nations did not participate in the event.

A huge portion of the international fanbase is from China, which has qualified for the World Cup just once in their history - back in 2002.

More than 60,000 Chinese attending the event in Russia are looking forward to a time when their national team makes it back at the finals.

Al Jazeera's Andy Richardson reports from Moscow.