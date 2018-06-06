Tropical storm floods southern China

Tropical Storm 05W, known as Ewiniar, has deluged the Chinese island of Hainan and the neighbouring coastal region of mainland China.

Rainfall totals of 50 to 100 millimetres were widespread across the island and 112mm was reported in Dongfang. Winds were of no great concern, with average sustained speeds of 75 kilometres per hour, although that was enough to generate waves of four metres.

Ewiniar's forecast track takes it on a very leisurely journey along the eastern side of the Leizhou Peninsula on the mainland. Its speed of movement is expected to result in further heavy rain leading to accumulations well in excess of 100mm.

The circulation from this cyclone has also enhanced the monsoon-related Meiyu-Baiu weather system, which represents the leading edge of the summer monsoon across eastern China.

Ewiniar's southerly winds on its eastern flank have created an area of convergence, enhancing the rainfall as far to the north and east as the Yangtze River Valley.

Macau and Hong Kong are likely to see significant rainfall in the next 48 hours and there is likely to be significant travel disruption across the region.