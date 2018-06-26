UN: Saudi coalition behind 51 percent of Yemeni child casualties

At least 51 percent of Yemeni children out of 552 were killed and maimed by the Saudi-led coalition in 2017, according to a new UN report exclusively obtained by Al Jazeera.

According to the "Children and Armed Conflict" report, which shined the spotlight on child victims in Yemen war, a total of 1,316 children were killed and maimed in Yemen in the same year.

The report was compiled by the staff of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and submitted to the Security Council on Monday night.

It verified that out of the 552 children killed (398 boys, 154 girls) the majority – 370 – were attributed to the coalition.

The Houthis were responsible for 83 children killed and 241 wounded; 41 to the pro-government Popular Resistance group; 19 to other international forces fighting for Yemen's government; 10 to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP); and 4 to the Yemeni Armed Forces, among other parties.

The second leading cause was ground fighting, including shelling and shooting (136 killed, 334 injured), followed by explosive remnants of war and mines (27 killed, 119 injured).

Saudi Arabia on the blacklist

Child soldiers were mostly used to guard checkpoints and government buildings, patrol, or for fetching food and water and bringing equipment to military positions. The number of combatants fighting for different parties was 76.

The report includes an addendum that names the groups and parties that are responsible for the killing and wounding of children.

Speaking from the UN headquarters in New York, Al Jazeera's diplomatic correspondent James Bays said that the report includes condemnations of lots of different armed groups and some governments.

"What is most notable is that the Saudi-led coalition is listed as one of the parties that commit grave violations affecting children in situations of armed conflict," Bays said.

"Saudi Arabia fought very hard not to get listed last year, and they came up with this caveat that they're putting measures in place to try to change the situation to protect children," he continued, describing the listing as controversial.

The caveat puts in place Saudi measures aimed at improving the protection of children. However, Bays says that only begs the question of why Saudi Arabia is still killing them.

Child recruitment

The report also accuses both the rebel Houthi militia group and forces from the Saudi-Emirati coalition of recruiting 842 cases of child soldiers - some as young as 11 years old.

Most of the children were aged between 15 and 17, and nearly two thirds of them (534) were fighting in the ranks of the Houthi militia group.

Bays said that child soldiers were also used by the Yemeni armed forces (105) and the Security Belt Forces (142).

"That is a militia that is recruited by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the [Saudi-led] coalition," he said.

'Alarming' rates of child soldiers

The other country that fought not to be on the list and succeeded is Israel, but Bays said it wasn't clear whether that was the result of a combined Israeli-US pressure.

"15 children were killed by Israeli security forces in 2017 but Israel does not significantly get a listing as one of those parties that should be put in this blacklist," he said.

In countries like the Central African Republic, the recruitment of child soldiers quadrupled to 299 compared to 2016, with 196 boys and 103 girls affected, some as young as 8 years of age.

The report also said that the number of verified cases of the recruitment and use of children in Somalia (2,127), South Sudan (1,221), the Syrian Arab Republic (961) and Yemen (842) persisted at alarming levels.