Five NGO workers gang-raped in India's Jharkhand state

Attackers film assault and use video to keep women from going to police in latest sexual assault in Jharkhand state.

    Three girls were raped and set on fire in India during one week in May [Oinam Anand/The Associated Press]
    At least five women working for an NGO have been abducted and gang-raped at gunpoint in eastern India's Jharkhand state, police have said.

    The women were performing a play against human trafficking in the Khunti district on Tuesday when armed men abducted the women at gunpoint, it was reported on Friday.

    Attackers filmed the assault and used the video to threaten the women not to go to police.

    NDTV news channel reported the men who accompanied the women were beaten up.

    The women were working for Asha Kiran, an NGO supported by Christian missionaries, police officer Rajesh Prasad told AFP news agency. 

    "We have been questioning several people," Prasad told AFP.

    Police rounded up some supporters of Pathalgadi, a self-rule movement which is associated with hostility to outsiders.

    This gang rape is the latest high profile sexual assault in India. 

    Three girls were raped and set on fire in India during one week in May, two of them in Jharkand state. 

    In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi sparked street protests.

    In 2016, 39,000 rape cases were reported in the country.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

