Demand Press Freedom: Al Jazeera launches new campaign

Al Jazeera is renewing its demand for press freedom, one year after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE launched a blockade against Qatar and called for the Doha-based network to be shut down.

The Demand Press Freedom campaign launched on Friday.

As part the campaign, in the coming months, the network will host a series of events and international forums to highlight the conditions of journalists arrested across the world, assaults on media organisations, and attempts to silence the press.

