Demand Press Freedom: Al Jazeera launches new campaign

Network to host events and international forums to highlight the conditions of journalists arrested across the world.

    Al Jazeera is renewing its demand for press freedom, one year after Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE launched a blockade against Qatar and called for the Doha-based network to be shut down.

    The Demand Press Freedom campaign launched on Friday.

    As part the campaign, in the coming months, the network will host a series of events and international forums to highlight the conditions of journalists arrested across the world, assaults on media organisations, and attempts to silence the press.

    Watch the video above to learn more about this campaign.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

