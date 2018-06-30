Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal knocked out of World Cup by Uruguay

Cavani scores two goals against Portugal as Ronaldo follows Messi out of World Cup 2018.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal knocked out of World Cup by Uruguay
    Cavani scored both Uruguay goals before coming off injured in the second half [Murad Sezer/Reuters]

    Follow Al Jazeera's coverage of the World Cup 2018 here.

    Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani scored a superb brace to give his side a 2-1 win over European champions Portugal in their World Cup round-of-16 match.

    Uruguay's victory earned them a quarter-final against France on Friday and sent world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo home after a subdued performance.

    Cavani put Uruguay ahead in the seventh minute when he evaded the Portugal defence to meet Luis Suarez's pinpoint cross with a bullet header at the far post.

    Pepe headed Portugal level in the 55th minute, the first goal Uruguay have conceded in the tournament.

    But Uruguay regained the lead seven minutes later when Rodrigo Bentancur found Cavani and he curled a brilliant first-time shot past Rui Patricio from the edge of the penalty area.

    Portugal's loss means there will be no quarter-final showdown between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, whose Argentina were knocked out by France earlier on Saturday.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.