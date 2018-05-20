Saudi Arabia 'to release 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners'

Release comes after request by Ethiopian prime minister during official visit to Riyadh, Ethiopian media reports.

    The Gulf kingdom forcefully deported more than 14,000 Ethiopian nationals last year, according to Addis Ababa [FILE- Reuters]
    The Gulf kingdom forcefully deported more than 14,000 Ethiopian nationals last year, according to Addis Ababa [FILE- Reuters]

    Saudi Arabia has agreed to release 1,000 Ethiopian nationals who have been in prison in the Gulf state for a variety of offences, Ethiopian state-affiliated media said.

    The decision was made after a request by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was in Riyadh on an official two-day visit that ended on Saturday, Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday.

    Among the detainees were 100 women, the agency said, without disclosing on what charges they were held.

    Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian nationals live in the Gulf region, mostly in Saudi Arabia. The prisoners will be released on Sunday, the news agency added.

    Riyadh has not commented on the report.

    Officials in Riyadh are in the process of deporting more than 500,000 Ethiopian migrants, who arrived in Saudi Arabia illegally. So far, 160,000 have arrived back in the Horn of Africa country.

    More than 14,000 Ethiopians were deported forcefully from Saudi Arabia in 2017, according to the Ethiopian government. At least 70,000 others returned to the East African country voluntarily.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.