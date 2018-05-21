Mike Pompeo lays out Iran strategy after nuclear deal withdrawal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has threatened to place "the strongest sanctions in history" on Iran if its government doesn't change course.

Laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear programme following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, Pompeo said the US "will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime".

"The sting of sanctions will be painful if the regime does not change its course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen to one that rejoins the league of nations," Pompeo said.

He called for a new nuclear agreement, saying the Trump administration prefers for it to be a treaty that is ratified by Congress.

Pompeo laid out an onerous list of 12 "basic requirements" demands on Iran that he said should be included.

Iran must "stop enrichment" of uranium and never preprocess plutonium, he said, and allow nuclear "unqualified access to all sites throughout the country".

The speech on Monday is Pompeo's first as first major policy speech since starting as top US diplomat.

It comes a week after Trump announced he was pulling out of the deal struck by President Barack Obama, Iran and world powers. Europeans allies had pleaded with Trump not to scuttle that deal.

More to follow.