At least four killed in Baghdad suicide bombing

At least four people were killed and 15 wounded in a suicide attack in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Thursday, a military spokesman said.

The attack took place in the predominantly Shia district of Shula in northwest Baghdad.

"A suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt while he was surrounded by police near a public garden in Al-Shula district," a security forces statement said.

Images from the scene that circulated on social media showed police vehicles with their bodywork damaged and windows blown out.

Cafes in Iraq are particularly busy at night during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with families and friends gathering to relax and eat before the fast starts again at dawn.

Iraq in December claimed victory over the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as ISIS) after a campaign to retake swaths of territory captured by the armed group.

ISIL has claimed previous attacks against security forces and in public places in mainly Shia-dominated areas.

Earlier this month, the group claimed a deadly gun attack in Tarmiya, an area 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad.