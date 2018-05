A television show hailed for its portrayal of middle America has been cancelled just hours after its star tweeted a racist rant.

Actress Roseanne Barr has expressed regret for the racist comments but it was not enough to save her job.

She described Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to former US President Barack Obama, as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.