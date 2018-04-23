Yemen: Saudi coalition air raids kill 20 at wedding in Hajjah

At least 20 people were killed in two Saudi-led coalition air attacks in northwestern Yemen, residents and medical personnel told Al Jazeera.

Most of the dead were women and children who were gathering in a tent set up for the wedding party in Hajjah's Bani Qays district on Sunday, a medical official told Al Jazeera.

At least 46 people were wounded in the attack, 30 of them children, the official added.

Video footage of a boy who survived the attack spread through social media, showing the child clinging to the body of what appeared to be his deceased father.

The child refused to leave the body's side despite pleas from first responders.

The Saudi-led coalition said it would investigate the incident.

"We take this report very seriously and it will be fully investigated as all reports of this nature are," a spokesperson of the coalition said.

The coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 against Houthi rebels who overthrew the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The rebels control the capital, Sanaa.

Saudi coalition air raids have repeatedly struck civilian targets while trying to target Houthi forces during the three-year war. The coalition says it does not target civilians.

On September 28, 2015, a coalition air strike killed 131 attending a wedding in the Red Sea village of al-Wahjiah, near the ancient port of al-Mokha.

On October 7, 2015, another air raid killed 43 people at a wedding in Sanaban village in the Dhammar governorate in Yemen.

The coalition denied having any role in both instances.