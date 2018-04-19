Powerful storm pounds India's West Bengal state

Heavy rain and strong winds cause widespread damage across the eastern state.

    At least 15 people have died after a storm, with wind speeds close to 100kph, battered parts of India's eastern West Bengal state, uprooting trees, electric poles and disrupting rail traffic.

    The storm left a trail of destruction on Tuesday as trees fell on vehicles, shops and houses.

    Local media reported that more than a dozen people were also injured across the state, including some who were hit by falling masonry.

    Railway passengers, some accompanied by children and babies, spent Tuesday night on platforms as trains were running several hours late.

    "Our train was to come at 2:45am (21:15 GMT). We have been waiting since 2am (20:30 GMT) and at the inquiry counter I learned that the train may arrive at 7pm (13:30GMT the next day)," Naidu, a passenger, said on Wednesday.

    These severe storms tend to form across northeastern India before the monsoon season in the hot, humid air.

    They often develop further into kalboishakhis as they move across Bangladesh.

    SOURCE: Reuters

