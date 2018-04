For decades, the Philippine island of Mindanao has been plagued by violence, as ethnic groups fight for more autonomy from the government.

Now a museum has opened that goes back to the island's roots - to explain its diversity and promote a message of peace.

This museum aims to promote unity and harmony. It is the first in Mindanao that tells history from the perspective of the Lumads.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan from Mindanao.