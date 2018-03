Saudi Arabia had promised a large deposit to shore up Yemen's currency - but that money never arrived, and now the bank is closing due to lack of funds.

This comes after the resignation of two Yemeni ministers in opposition to the kingdom's meddling.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is still in the US, on a visit to showcase his social and economic reforms.

But he has received negative media coverage for Riyadh's role in the war in Yemen.

Al Jazeera's Hannah Hoexter has more.