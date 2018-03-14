Six killed in Raiwind explosion claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban

More than a dozen people also wounded after deadly explosion on the outskirts of Lahore.

    At least four Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle attacked a checkpoint on the outskirts of Lahore. 

    The blast occurred on Wednesday in Raiwind, a town near the eastern Pakistani city, and was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) armed group. 

    More than a dozen other people were wounded in the explosion, which took place close to a police post set up near the grounds where a religious congregation was taking place. 

    "The police appear to be the target," Deputy Inspector General Haider Ashraf told local media. 

    In a tweet, Punjab province's government "strongly condemned" the attack. 

    Attacks - including suicide bombings - have frequently hit Lahore and its surrounding areas in recent years. 

    In 2016, Lahore, 375km southeast of the capital Islamabad, suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest assaults when a suicide bomber in a park killed  more than 70 people, including many children.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Japan's rich Muslim past and present

    Japan's rich Muslim past and present

    In 1970, only two mosques existed in the country, but now more than 200 offer sanctuary to Japan's Muslims.

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Shock: The First Crusade and the Conquest of Jerusalem

    Background to the holy wars and the First Crusade's conquest of Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims.