Six killed in Raiwind explosion claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban

At least four Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle attacked a checkpoint on the outskirts of Lahore.

The blast occurred on Wednesday in Raiwind, a town near the eastern Pakistani city, and was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) armed group.

More than a dozen other people were wounded in the explosion, which took place close to a police post set up near the grounds where a religious congregation was taking place.

"The police appear to be the target," Deputy Inspector General Haider Ashraf told local media.

In a tweet, Punjab province's government "strongly condemned" the attack.

Chief Minister Punjab @CMShehbaz has strongly condemned the blast in Raiwind and has sought the report from Inspector General Police. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) March 14, 2018

Attacks - including suicide bombings - have frequently hit Lahore and its surrounding areas in recent years.

In 2016, Lahore, 375km southeast of the capital Islamabad, suffered one of Pakistan's deadliest assaults when a suicide bomber in a park killed more than 70 people, including many children.