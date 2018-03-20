Ex-French leader Sarkozy detained over poll funding allegations

Nicolas Sarkozy accused of receiving money from former Libyan leader Gaddafi to fund his 2007 election campaign.

    Sarkozy (L) is being held in connection to donations from Gaddafi to fund his election bid in 2007 [Patrick Hertzog/Reuters]
    Sarkozy (L) is being held in connection to donations from Gaddafi to fund his election bid in 2007 [Patrick Hertzog/Reuters]

    Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been taken into police custody, where he is likely to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his 2007 election campaign financing, a source told AFP news agency.

    The case is connected to accusations that Sarkozy received money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his successful election bid in 2007, allegations he denies and has dismissed as "grotesque".

    The prosecution claims Sarkozy spent nearly double the legal limit of $24m on his lavish campaign, using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.

    After retiring from politics following his 2012 defeat by the Socialist Party's Francois Hollande, he returned to take the helm of the Republicans 2015 and sought the party's nod to be their candidate for 2017 presidential election.

    In a surprise result, he was eliminated in November in the first round of the contest.

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    Afghan asylum seekers resort to sex work in Athens

    In the rundown Pedion Areos Park, older men walk slowly by young asylum seekers before agreeing on a price for sex.

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    Profile: Osama bin Laden

    The story of a most-wanted fugitive and billionaire.