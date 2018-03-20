Ex-French leader Sarkozy detained over poll funding allegations

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been taken into police custody, where he is likely to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his 2007 election campaign financing, a source told AFP news agency.

The case is connected to accusations that Sarkozy received money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his successful election bid in 2007, allegations he denies and has dismissed as "grotesque".

The prosecution claims Sarkozy spent nearly double the legal limit of $24m on his lavish campaign, using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.

After retiring from politics following his 2012 defeat by the Socialist Party's Francois Hollande, he returned to take the helm of the Republicans 2015 and sought the party's nod to be their candidate for 2017 presidential election.



In a surprise result, he was eliminated in November in the first round of the contest.