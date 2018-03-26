Catalonia: Protests erupt after Puigdemont's arrest in Germany

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's arrest in Germany has triggered a wave of protests in Catalonia where hundreds of separatists clashed with police.

Puigdemont is to appear in court in Germany on Monday following his arrest after he crossed the border with Denmark on his way to Belgium where he lives in self-imposed exile.

German police arrested him under a European warrant issued by the Spanish Supreme Court.

The arrest comes five months after Puigdemont went on the run as Spanish prosecutors sought to charge him with sedition and rebellion after Catalonia's leaders declared independence on October 27, 2017.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium after Spanish authorities imposed direct rule over Catalonia.

The Spanish Supreme Court has ruled that 25 Catalan leaders, including Puigdemont, should be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The charged leaders deny the allegations.

The former president will be brought before a German judge on Monday as a formality to confirm his identity and a court will then decide if he is to remain in custody pending extradition proceedings.

The German judges will have to assess if there is an equivalent to the Spanish charges of sedition and rebellion in German law.

Protests in Catalonia

Following his arrest on Sunday, thousands of Catalonians took to the streets to protest against his detention.

Spanish news agency Efe estimated that 55,000 people took to the streets in central Barcelona, and smaller demonstrations were held in several other cities across Catalonia.

The protesters in Barcelona marched between the central offices of the European Commission and the German consulate, venting their anger over the arrest.

Thousands of protesters also responded to the Committees for the Defence of the Republic and other groups' calls and gathered in front of the Spanish government's Catalonia delegation, where clashes with police ensued.

At least 89 people were injured in clashes and four arrests were made.

Tensions in Catalonia remain high and its separatist leaders abandoned plans to name a new president after the arrest on Friday of the latest candidate, Jordi Turull, sparked protests in Barcelona.

The Belgian lawyer of Puigdemont thinks that his client will be released soon under conditions. He would then be able to fight the extradition request for freedom.

The president of the Catalan independence movement ANC made an urgent appeal to the European Union, and in particular to Germany, not to extradite Puigdemont to Madrid. Supporters of the separatist leader have announced more demonstrations.

The prosecutor in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Puigdemont was arrested, will determine whether he will remain in police custody until the question of his handover to Spain is resolved, a step that could take between 10 and 60 days, according to European legislation.

Puigdemont was on a trip to Finland to meet lawmakers and attend a conference last week when the arrest warrant against him was reissued.

He slipped out of Finland before the authorities there could arrest him, but only got as far as Germany before he was intercepted.