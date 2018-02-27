Igor Moiseyev ballet performs for the first time in Qatar

Russia's famous Moiseyev ballet is performing in Doha, capital of Qatar, for the first time as part of a cultural exchange, marking the start of Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture.

The Moiseyev Ballet is a world-known and loved folk dance ensemble, which has played an important role in establishing Russia’s international cultural ties since its inception in 1943.

Its dancers are under constant pressure to do justice to the legacy of its visionary founder, Igor Moiseyev, who founded the company in 1937. He was the first to weave traditional folk dance into his repertoire with an aim to reflect the world’s diverse cultures, customs and costumes.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley reports from Doha’s Opera House.