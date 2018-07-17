Pakistan elections 2018: How voting works

Understanding the government structure and voting process as Pakistan goes to the polls on July 25.

Pakistan's general election on July 25 will see 272 seats filled, forming the parliament in a first-past-the-post system.

Two votes will be cast - one for the national assembly, another for the provincial assembly.

Sixty seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities, which are allotted on a basis of five percent proportional representation.

Based on the census conducted in 2017, the constituencies went through a delimitation process and changed the boundaries creating at least 15 new constituencies and reshuffling the numbers of seats within the 272 limit.

Punjab, the largest province by population, went from 148 seats to 141.

Sindh remained at 61 seats, while the capital territory of Islamabad went up a seat to a total of three.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa jumped by four seats, and Balochistan increased by two more seats.