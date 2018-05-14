Week in pictures: From G7 Summit to Gaza protests

A firefighter carries the body of a child recovered near the Fuego volcano in Escuintla, Guatemala. [Oliver de Ros/AP Photo]
A firefighter carries the body of a child recovered near the Fuego volcano in Escuintla, Guatemala. [Oliver de Ros/AP Photo]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, speaks with US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. [Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government/AP Photo]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre, speaks with US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. [Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government/AP Photo]
Environmental protesters demonstrate against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi. Kenyan activists protested plans for the joint venture between the Kenyan and Chinese governments in Lamu County, saying it will have devastating effect on the environment and health of local populations. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
Environmental protesters demonstrate against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi. Kenyan activists protested plans for the joint venture between the Kenyan and Chinese governments in Lamu County, saying it will have devastating effect on the environment and health of local populations. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
Jordanian riot police and security forces scuffle with protesters during a demonstration outside the prime minister's office in Amman, early on Wednesday. Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday appointed a new prime minister, the royal palace said, naming a leading reformer as head of government in hopes of quelling the largest anti-government protests in recent years. [Raad al-Adayleh/AP Photo]
Jordanian riot police and security forces scuffle with protesters during a demonstration outside the prime minister's office in Amman, early on Wednesday. Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday appointed a new prime minister, the royal palace said, naming a leading reformer as head of government in hopes of quelling the largest anti-government protests in recent years. [Raad al-Adayleh/AP Photo]
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Ghouri Palace in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Ghouri Palace in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
A Palestinian medic rushes to help a protester who was shot in the face with a teargas canister fired by Israeli forces near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
A Palestinian medic rushes to help a protester who was shot in the face with a teargas canister fired by Israeli forces near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Soldiers on patrol watch a man pedal past on his tricycle at the City of God slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 5,000 soldiers and policemen took part in a surprise operation in six of Rio's slums as part the military intervention. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Soldiers on patrol watch a man pedal past on his tricycle at the City of God slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 5,000 soldiers and policemen took part in a surprise operation in six of Rio's slums as part the military intervention. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A gardener decorates a cannon at Fort Siloso with flowers as a symbolic gesture of peace ahead of the June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
A gardener decorates a cannon at Fort Siloso with flowers as a symbolic gesture of peace ahead of the June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Balinese men fight using thorny pandanus leaves during the annual sacred Mekare-kare ritual, dedicated to the god of war, in Tenganan Village, on Bali, Indonesia. [Johannes P. Christo/Reuters]
Balinese men fight using thorny pandanus leaves during the annual sacred Mekare-kare ritual, dedicated to the god of war, in Tenganan Village, on Bali, Indonesia. [Johannes P. Christo/Reuters]
A man stands among supporters of the ruling Social Democratic party attending a rally outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania. Tens of thousands of government supporters assembled in the capital dressed in white to protest alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors. [Ioana-Cristina Moldovan/AP Photo]
A man stands among supporters of the ruling Social Democratic party attending a rally outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania. Tens of thousands of government supporters assembled in the capital dressed in white to protest alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors. [Ioana-Cristina Moldovan/AP Photo]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.