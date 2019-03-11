'This is our time; it's the time for Algerian people'

by Omar Havana
Some 10,000 people demonstrated in Place de la Republique in the centre of the French capital on Sunday. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
Paris, France - Shouting "Bouteflika has got to go", waving Algerian and Berber flags and brandishing signs demanding Algeria's ailing president step down, some 10,000 people have rallied in the centre of France's capital, Paris, on Sunday.

"This is our time; it's the time for Algerian people," one of the protesters on Sunday said, echoing the growing calls against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to extend his rule in elections next month.

As hundreds of thousands of Algerians have taken to the streets throughout the North African country over the past several weeks to protest against the 82-year-old's bid to seek a fifth term, the Algerian diaspora has expressed solidarity by also taking to the streets in large numbers.

In France, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Algerian-born immigrants, protests have taken place in both Paris and Marseille.

On Sunday, the capital's Place de la Republique was filled with Algerians and people of Algerian descent of all generations.

It was also attended briefly by opposition political activist and Algerian businessman Rachid Nekkaz, who just days before was questioned by Swiss authorities for having attempted to enter the hospital where Bouteflika was being treated.

The president returned to Algeria on Sunday after a two-week stay in a hospital in Geneva.

More than 760,000 Algerian-born immigrants live in France. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
Bouteflika, who is confined to a wheelchair, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
Massive protests began on February 22 in Algeria to denounce Bouteflika's plans to extend his rule in the April 18 polls. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
The Algerian diaspora has expressed its solidarity with the movement and has also taken to the streets, including in Paris and Marseilles in France. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
For the past two weeks, Bouteflika was in Geneva, Switzerland, for what his office called, 'routine medical tests'. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
'This is our time, it’s the time for Algerian people,' said one of the protesters. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
Critics question whether Bouteflika is being used as a puppet-candidate by a shadowy cabal of civilian and military figures close to the octogenarian. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
In a bid to quell the protests against him, Bouteflika has offered to limit his term after the April 18 election. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
Some long-time allies of the president, including members of the ruling FLN party, have expressed support for the protesters. [Omar Havana/Al Jazeera]
