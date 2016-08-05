Saudi driving ban ends as women's rights activists remain jailed

Loujain al-Hathloul, here seen driving in Saudi Arabia in 2014, is one of six women who remain in prison for their activism. Al-Hathloul played a major part in the Women2Drive campaign [File/The Associated Press]
Loujain al-Hathloul, here seen driving in Saudi Arabia in 2014, is one of six women who remain in prison for their activism. Al-Hathloul played a major part in the Women2Drive campaign [File/The Associated Press]

Women in Saudi Arabia took to the roads at midnight on Sunday, ushering in the end of the world's last ban on female drivers, long seen as an emblem of women's repression in the conservative Muslim kingdom.

The lifting of the ban, ordered last September by King Salman, is part of reforms pushed by his young son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a bid to transform the economy of the world's top oil exporter and open up its cloistered society.

Women drove up and down a main road in the eastern city of Khobar and cheered as police looked on.

"We are ready, and it will totally change our life," said Samira al-Ghamdi, a 47-year-old psychologist from Jeddah, one of the first women to be issued a license.

The lifting of the ban has been accompanied by a crackdown on dissent, including against some of the very activists who previously campaigned against the ban.

They now sit in jail as their peers take to the road legally for the first time.

Loujain al-Hathloul is one of six women jailed since mid-May for their activism - a month before the Saudi Government promised to lift the ban on women driving.

She played a large role in the Women2Drive campaign.

Hessah al-Ajaji drives her car down the capital's busy Tahlia Street after midnight for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Hessah al-Ajaji drives her car down the capital's busy Tahlia Street after midnight for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Maha Mohammed poses for a photograph on a motorbike as she learns how to ride, at the Bikers Skills institute in Riyadh. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Maha Mohammed poses for a photograph on a motorbike as she learns how to ride, at the Bikers Skills institute in Riyadh. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, gets coffee while driving her car to work, in Jeddah. [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
Samira al-Ghamdi, a practicing psychologist, gets coffee while driving her car to work, in Jeddah. [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
A woman tests a car driving simulator at a road safety event for female drivers launched at the Riyadh Park Mall in Saudi Arabia. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
A woman tests a car driving simulator at a road safety event for female drivers launched at the Riyadh Park Mall in Saudi Arabia. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Saudi women are in the driver's seat for the first time in their country and steering their way through busy city streets just minutes after the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted on Sunday. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Saudi women are in the driver's seat for the first time in their country and steering their way through busy city streets just minutes after the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted on Sunday. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
27-year old driving instructor Mabkhoutah al-Mari stands next to a test drivers car at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Saudi Arabia. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
27-year old driving instructor Mabkhoutah al-Mari stands next to a test drivers car at the Saudi Driving School inside Princess Nora University in Saudi Arabia. [Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo]
Dina Yousef, 30, drives for the first time through the streets of the capital city Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the early morning hours of 24 June 2018 when the royal decree lifted the ban on women driving a car in Saudi Arabia. [Ahmed Yosri/EPA-EFE]
Dina Yousef, 30, drives for the first time through the streets of the capital city Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the early morning hours of 24 June 2018 when the royal decree lifted the ban on women driving a car in Saudi Arabia. [Ahmed Yosri/EPA-EFE]
Saudi women celebrate after they drove their cars in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
Saudi women celebrate after they drove their cars in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
''Abayas will get shorter,'' said successful fashion designer Eman Joharjy with a smile when asked that the future holds for Saudi Arabia as she models an abaya, the traditional garment Saudi women wear that covers them from shoulders to feet, that she designed specially for driving in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
''Abayas will get shorter,'' said successful fashion designer Eman Joharjy with a smile when asked that the future holds for Saudi Arabia as she models an abaya, the traditional garment Saudi women wear that covers them from shoulders to feet, that she designed specially for driving in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. [Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
A Saudi woman celebrates as she drives her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. Saudi women are in the driver's seat for the first time in their country and steering their way through busy city streets just minutes after the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted on Sunday. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
A Saudi woman celebrates as she drives her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. Saudi women are in the driver's seat for the first time in their country and steering their way through busy city streets just minutes after the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted on Sunday. [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

Stories from the sex trade

Stories from the sex trade

Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.