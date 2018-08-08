Romania's swelling anti-government protests

by Alexandra Radu
"We are working abroad and spending our money here, they are stealing here and spending abroad," said protester Nicolae Nicolae. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Bucharest, Romania Thousands of Romanians protested for the third day in a row on Sunday demanding the resignation of the government and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.  

Violent clashes occurred on Friday night between riot police and protesters in the biggest anti-corruption protests since January 2017.

More than 450 people, including 30 riot police, were hurt and needed medical attention, according to officials. Security forces fired tear gas grenades and water cannon to disperse the crowd, after several violent outbursts with bottles and stones being thrown at police. 

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned the police's use of force in a comment on his Facebook page. "I firmly condemn the riot police's brutal intervention, strongly disproportionate to the actions of the majority of people in the square," he said.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said riot police hadn't "intervened against peaceful protesters, but against dangerous hooligans who attacked the state's authority".

Similar demonstrations were held in major cities such as Cluj, Sibiu, Timisoara, and Iasi as many Romanians returned from abroad angered by entrenched high-level corruption and the weakening of the judiciary. 

Most Romanian diaspora are economic migrants. Low local wages have driven about four million Romanians to work abroad, almost one-quarter of the country's population. 

More than a year later, protests have grown again in intensity after changes to the penal code were approved by parliament and the chief prosecutor of the anti-corruption directorate was fired last month. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
An estimated 100,000 Romanians gathered on Friday at the peak of the protest with many bringing their families along. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A giant puppet representing "blind justice" was manoeuvred between the protesters. People asked for the resignation of the government and a corruption-free country. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
High-level corruption scandals and financial difficulties brought tens of thousands to the streets. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Protesters hold anti-government banners during the largest protests in Romania since January 2017. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Demonstrators denounced the government's actions. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
The protest was mainly peaceful but later turned violent in some areas and police responded with tear gas. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A woman covers her face with the Romanian flag after the riot police fired tear gas grenades towards protesters. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A man was transported by paramedics to an ambulance after suffering from tear gas exposure. More than 450 people, including 30 riot police, were treated for injuries. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Laser messages were projected as tear gas arose from the crowd on Friday during the biggest anti-corruption protest in months. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Protesters sat in Victory Square in Bucharest, their backs facing the government's headquarters. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Messages asking for a non-violent protest and the resignation of the government were projected on buildings in Victory Square. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Tens of thousands gathered for a second day of anti-corruption protests in front of the government's headquarters in the Romanian capital. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Protesters wearing T-shirts reading "We want home" walk towards Victory Square in Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
