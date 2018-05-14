Pre-monsoon storms hit South Asia

Everyone knows that the monsoon rains arrive in South Asia in May and June. But what happens before the monsoon properly sets in is less well known.

This is the time of year when northeastern and northwestern parts of the region experience severe thunderstorms.

In northwestern India, these may be accompanied by dust storms, while Bangladesh and the eastern states of India are on the receiving end of thunderstorms and even deadly tornadoes.

This year, these storms seem to have been worse than usual, particularly in northwestern India, hitting many parts of Rajasthan and spreading as far east as Uttar Pradesh.