In Pictures: New York, the coronavirus epicentre in the US

US Navy hospital ship Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor. The ship arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on overwhelmed hospitals. [Mike Segar/Reuters]
US Navy hospital ship Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor. The ship arrived with 1,000 beds to relieve pressure on overwhelmed hospitals. [Mike Segar/Reuters]

The mounting death toll from the virus outbreak in the United States had it poised on Tuesday to overtake China's grim toll of 3,300 deaths.

The US has the most confirmed cases in the world, a number that is likely to soar when tests for the virus become more widespread.

More:

In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo and health officials warned on Monday that the crisis unfolding there is just a preview of what other US communities could soon face.

New York State's death toll climbed by more than 250 people in a day on Monday to more than 1,200, most of them in the city.

Hospitals in New York City have been overrun with patients suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. Officials have appealed for volunteer healthcare workers.

People in New York and New Jersey lined both sides of the Hudson River to cheer the US Navy hospital ship, Comfort, a converted oil tanker painted white with giant red crosses, as it sailed past the Statue of Liberty accompanied by support ships and helicopters.

To ease the pressure in New York, construction of a 68-bed field hospital began on Sunday in Manhattan's Central Park. The white tents being set up evoked a wartime feel in an island of green typically used by New Yorkers to exercise, picnic and enjoy the first signs of spring.

The makeshift facility, provided by the Mount Sinai Health System and non-profit organisation Samaritan's Purse, is expected to begin accepting patients on Tuesday, New York Major Bill de Blasio said.

The Broadway theatre district has emptied. So far 930 members of the New York Police Department have tested positive for the disease. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
The Broadway theatre district has emptied. So far 930 members of the New York Police Department have tested positive for the disease. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Most Americans remain under state or local government orders to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Most Americans remain under state or local government orders to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
People wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
People wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park, Manhattan. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park, Manhattan. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
A man wearing a facial mask walks across 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Americans are now being asked to prepare for at least another 30 days of severe economic and social disruption. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
A man wearing a facial mask walks across 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Americans are now being asked to prepare for at least another 30 days of severe economic and social disruption. [Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]
People line up to receive free meals from the Bowery Mission soup kitchen and shelter. The shelter typically serves 250 meals each day, but recently at least 400 people have been showing up for food daily, as more people deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus-related shutdown of all non-essential businesses. [Justin Lane/EPA]
People line up to receive free meals from the Bowery Mission soup kitchen and shelter. The shelter typically serves 250 meals each day, but recently at least 400 people have been showing up for food daily, as more people deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus-related shutdown of all non-essential businesses. [Justin Lane/EPA]
Field tents are erected as a makeshift hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park by the disaster relief organisation, Samaritan's Purse. New York City is the epicentre of the coronavirus in the US. [Peter Foley/EPA]
Field tents are erected as a makeshift hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park by the disaster relief organisation, Samaritan's Purse. New York City is the epicentre of the coronavirus in the US. [Peter Foley/EPA]
Two bodies on hospital trolleys are prepared for storage in a mobile morgue, put in place due to a lack of space at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. [Justin Lane/EPA]
Two bodies on hospital trolleys are prepared for storage in a mobile morgue, put in place due to a lack of space at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. [Justin Lane/EPA]
Medical professionals and hospital employees transfer a body into temporary storage in a mobile morgue at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Most of the state’s deaths have occurred in the past 10 days. [Justin Lane/EPA]
Medical professionals and hospital employees transfer a body into temporary storage in a mobile morgue at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Most of the state’s deaths have occurred in the past 10 days. [Justin Lane/EPA]
A doctor stands with a stack of gloves and masks donated by the Chinese community outside the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York. [Justin Lane/EPA]
A doctor stands with a stack of gloves and masks donated by the Chinese community outside the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York. [Justin Lane/EPA]