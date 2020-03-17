In Pictures: World races to contain coronavirus

Paramedics carry a patient to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Hong Kong. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
The World Health Organization described the coronavirus pandemic as the "defining global health crisis of our time" and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

Globally, more than 168,000 have been infected and about 6,600 have died. Almost 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Many countries imposed bans on mass gatherings, shuttered sports matches, and cancelled cultural and religious events, while medical experts urged people to practise "social distancing" to curb the spread.

A delivery man cycles next to an empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat coronavirus in Madrid, Spain. [Juan Medina/Reuters]
Students attend class on their first day of returning to school following the outbreak of coronavirus in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China. [Cnsphoto/Reuters]
The Military Emergencies Unit prepares to disinfect the Malaga-Costa del Sol international airport during a partial lockdown in Malaga, Spain. [Jon Nazca/Reuters]
Household provisions are depleted on nearly empty shelves at a department store in Washington, DC in the United States [Gavino Garay/Reuters]
Mourners transport the coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy. [Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]
A family stocks up at a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
An employee disinfects a subway train as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]
Volunteers from the Indonesian Red Cross Society spray a school complex amid the spread of coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
People wait in line after the government limited the number of customers in supermarkets to 50 in Podgorica, Montenegro. [Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]
