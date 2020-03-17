In Pictures: World races to contain coronavirus

The World Health Organization described the coronavirus pandemic as the "defining global health crisis of our time" and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

Globally, more than 168,000 have been infected and about 6,600 have died. Almost 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Many countries imposed bans on mass gatherings, shuttered sports matches, and cancelled cultural and religious events, while medical experts urged people to practise "social distancing" to curb the spread.