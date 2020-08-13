In Pictures: Thai scientists catch bats to trace virus origins

A researcher takes samples from a bat's mouth inside Sai Yok National Park in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats in their caves in an effort to help trace the origins of the coronavirus.

Initial research has already pointed to bats as the source of the virus that has afflicted more than 20.5 million people and caused the deaths of 748,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The closest match to the coronavirus has been found in horseshoe bats in Yunnan in southern China. Thailand has 19 species of horseshoe bats but researchers said they have not yet been tested for the new coronavirus.

Thai researchers hiked up a hill in Sai Yok National Park in the western province of Kanchanaburi to set up nets to trap some 200 bats from three different caves.

The team from the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases-Health Science Center took saliva, blood, and stool samples from the bats before releasing them.

The team was headed by Supaporn Wacharapluesadee, the centre's deputy chief, who has studied bats and diseases associated with them for more than 20 years. 

Supaporn said it is likely the researchers will find the same virus that causes COVID-19 in Thailand's bats.

"The pandemic is borderless. The disease can travel with bats. It could go anywhere," Supaporn said.

Researchers in Thailand have been trekking though the countryside to catch bats in their caves in an effort to trace the murky origins of the coronavirus. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Researchers set up equipment to catch bats in front of a cave inside Sai Yok National Park. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Researchers put on personal protective equipment and get ready to go inside a cave in Sai Yok National Park. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Thai researchers are collecting samples from bats to test if they could carry coronavirus. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
The result could help answer some of the questions about the origin of COVID-19. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Initial research has already pointed to bats as the source of the virus. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
Thailand has 19 species of horseshoe bats but researchers say they have not yet been tested for the new coronavirus. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
A researcher releases a bat after collecting saliva and blood samples. [Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo]
