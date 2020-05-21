Pictures: Michigan faces '500-year' flood event after dams fail

Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville failed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities. [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville failed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities. [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]

More than 10,000 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes in the central part of the US state of Michigan this week after heavy rain caused two dams to fail, triggering what officials warned will be historic flooding.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Midland County, the site of the breached dams, in the towns of Edenville and Sanford.

The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding and joined the governor in urging people in the area to seek higher ground immediately.

The downtown area of Midland, a city of about 42,000 people, was under feet of water, according to Whitmer, who warned of "historic" high flood levels.

The city said on its website that 11,000 people were evacuating, and that no deaths had been reported.

Authorities said the Tittabawassee River that flows through Midland has reached 35 feet (10.6 metres), well above flood stage and one foot higher (0.3 metres) than the previous record level set in 1986.

The river is expected to rise another three feet (about a metre) before cresting.

Images taken from helicopters show vast stretches of land underwater, bridges washed away, and homes and buildings flooded.

The flooding disaster and the evacuation are being compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to observe social distancing.

"It's hard to believe that we are in the midst of a 100-year crisis - a global pandemic - and that also we're dealing with a flooding that looks to be the worst in 500 years," Whitmer said on Wednesday, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.  

The governor urged those evacuating to shelters to wear face masks and maintain social distancing when possible due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

Neil Hawk and his wife Dawn take a rowboat out to a residential part of Sanford to inspect the damage to their neighbourhood in Sanford, Michigan. [Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images/AFP]
Neil Hawk and his wife Dawn take a rowboat out to a residential part of Sanford to inspect the damage to their neighbourhood in Sanford, Michigan. [Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images/AFP]
The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding and joined the governor in urging people in the area to seek higher ground immediately. [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flash flooding and joined the governor in urging people in the area to seek higher ground immediately. [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
The flooding disaster and the evacuation are being compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to observe social distancing. [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
The flooding disaster and the evacuation are being compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced people to observe social distancing. [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
An aerial view of the flooded main street in Sanford, Michigan [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
An aerial view of the flooded main street in Sanford, Michigan [Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP]
A satellite image shows a flooded Windover High School after rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of Midland, Michigan. [Handout: Maxar Technologies via Reuters]
A satellite image shows a flooded Windover High School after rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of Midland, Michigan. [Handout: Maxar Technologies via Reuters]
Residents paddle kayaks along a flooded street along the Tittabawassee River in Midland. [Rebecca Cook/Reuters]
Residents paddle kayaks along a flooded street along the Tittabawassee River in Midland. [Rebecca Cook/Reuters]
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. [Carlos Osorio/AP Photo]
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. [Carlos Osorio/AP Photo]
A damaged house is seen after the Edenville dam was breached near Edenville, Michigan. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
A damaged house is seen after the Edenville dam was breached near Edenville, Michigan. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
The flooded downtown area of Midland, Michigan is seen in this aerial photo. [Tannen Maury/EPA]
The flooded downtown area of Midland, Michigan is seen in this aerial photo. [Tannen Maury/EPA]